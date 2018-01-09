'It shows love has no boundaries': Brixton embraces Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Brixton was the latest location to experience Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mania today as the newly-engaged couple made their second official visit together.

The prince and his soon-to-be-bride smiled and waved at the hundreds of well-wishers who greeted them as they arrived hand-in-hand at the studios of Reprezent FM, a community radio station which trains hundreds of young people every year.

As Ms Markle continues to throw herself into her new life, we asked local people what they make of the couple and their potential influence on the perception of the Royal Family.