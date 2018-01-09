Same-sex couples in Australia marry at midnight to mark start of marriage equality

Same-sex couples across Australia celebrated wedding ceremonies at midnight on Tuesday as the final legal barrier to gay marriage fell away.

Marriage equality was passed into law on December 9, however Australia requires that all couples give a month's notice for weddings.

"It's another way to show your love and appreciation of your partner in front of the people in your life," said athletes Craig Burns a 29-year-old sprinter who will compete in the Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast in April.

He married Luke Sullivan near the east coast city of Tweed Heads.