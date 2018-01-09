- ITV Report
Snow stuns as more than a foot falls in Sahara Desert
More than a foot of snow has fallen in the Sahara Desert after a freak winter storm.
Up to 16 inches of snow fell after a cold spell from the north Atlantic, drawn further south than normal due to high pressure in Europe, hit parts of Morocco and western Algeria.
The stark contrast of the white snow and orange sand was captured on camera by Karim Bouchetata from the town of Ain Sefra in western Algeria.
While the town only saw an inch or so of snow, it fell much deeper on sand dunes on the outskirts.
Snow rarely falls in the Sahara where temperatures in the summer frequently hit 38C to 40C (100F to 104F), but it is the third time in almost 40 years that Ain Sefra has seen snow, with it also receiving a blanketing in 2016 and 2017.
Before this, the last time snow had fallen on the town known as "The Gateway to the Desert" was 1979.