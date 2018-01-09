Snow stuns as more than a foot falls in Sahara Desert

Snow is a rarity in the Sahara. Credit: EBU/Karim Bouchetata

More than a foot of snow has fallen in the Sahara Desert after a freak winter storm. Up to 16 inches of snow fell after a cold spell from the north Atlantic, drawn further south than normal due to high pressure in Europe, hit parts of Morocco and western Algeria.

In summer, the Sahara Desert is one of the hottest places on Earth. Credit: EBU/Karim Bouchetata

Temperatures in the Sahara in summer can easily reach 40C (104F). Credit: EBU/Karim Bouchetata

The stark contrast of the white snow and orange sand was captured on camera by Karim Bouchetata from the town of Ain Sefra in western Algeria. While the town only saw an inch or so of snow, it fell much deeper on sand dunes on the outskirts.

Up to 16 inches of snow fell in some places. Credit: EBU/Karim Bouchetata

Ain Sefra has only seen snow four times in the last 40 years. Credit: EBU/Karim Bouchetata

Snow rarely falls in the Sahara where temperatures in the summer frequently hit 38C to 40C (100F to 104F), but it is the third time in almost 40 years that Ain Sefra has seen snow, with it also receiving a blanketing in 2016 and 2017. Before this, the last time snow had fallen on the town known as "The Gateway to the Desert" was 1979.