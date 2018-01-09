- ITV Report
-
The suffering of Syria's children continues
Syria's civil war has inflicted untold misery upon many of the country's children.
But the plight of three-month-old Karim, who lost an eye in government shelling, could not be any clearer.
ITV News first met Karim in November last year after a bomb caused him a serious head injury and killed his mother.
She had been looking for food with her baby son in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, when the airstrike hit.
While Karim survived with the loss of just one eye, a lack of medical care means he is now at risk of losing sight in the other.
His father now fears that if aid cannot reach Ghouta, one of the remaining rebel strongholds, his young son could go blind.
The almost daily bombardment of eastern Ghouta means that there are many Karims in this part of the country.
Karim was taken to a rebel field hospital after he was injured, but these are coming under more and more pressure.
"The doctor told me that Karim needs urgent retinal surgery to save his right eye and not be blinded," his father told ITV News.
"The neurologist said that Karim needs medical treatment because of the fracture to his skull."
On Tuesday, eastern Ghouta came under renewed government bombardment, with video footage emerging of a young child being rescued from underneath rubble.
Tanks and guns continue to pound the rebel enclave.
What's left of this community is being treated with contempt by the government.
But inside there are still families like Karim's, with the capacity for compassion.
"There are hundreds of children here in East Ghouta who share Karim's situation," his father says.
"We hope that we get the chance to give them the medical care they need.
"I will try to find a way out for Karim."