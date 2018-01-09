The suffering of Syria's children continues

Syria's civil war has inflicted untold misery upon many of the country's children.

But the plight of three-month-old Karim, who lost an eye in government shelling, could not be any clearer.

ITV News first met Karim in November last year after a bomb caused him a serious head injury and killed his mother.

She had been looking for food with her baby son in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, when the airstrike hit.

While Karim survived with the loss of just one eye, a lack of medical care means he is now at risk of losing sight in the other.

His father now fears that if aid cannot reach Ghouta, one of the remaining rebel strongholds, his young son could go blind.