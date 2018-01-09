- ITV Report
Cabinet reshuffle: Mark Garnier fired weeks after sex toy investigation
Theresa May has sacked a number of middle-ranking ministers including an MP at the centre of a sex-toy storm as she continues her reshuffle.
The prime minister was under pressure after a blundering Monday saw her judgement and ability to wield power brought into question.
Despite widespread criticism of the shake-up, newly-appointed Tory chairman Brandon Lewis insisted the party is "not quite" in a mess but admitted there was a "job of work" to be done.
Conservative MP Mark Garnier lost his job as trade minister, tweeting that he was "very sad" to lose his post.
Last month, an investigation found Mr Garnier did not breach ministerial code over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female member of staff, including asking her to buy a sex toy.
After the conclusion of a Cabinet Office investigation into the allegations, Mrs May said that "a line should be drawn under the issue" and on Tuesday No 10 sources insisted the incident had nothing to do with his departure.
Mrs May also appointed Alok Sharma as Employment Minister, the role rejected by former Education Secretary Justine Greening.
Mr Sharma spent just seven months as Housing Minister, a role that has now been taken by Dominic Raab, MP for Esher and Walton.
Other casualties included Robert Goodwill, who lost his role as Children and Families Minister, Philip Dunne who was removed as health minister and John Hayes who resigned from the Department of Transport.
In further appointments, Jo Johnson MP, brother to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, has been made Transport Minister and Minister for London.
And Sam Gyimah, Prisons and Probation Minister and MP for East Surrey, was made Universities Minister.
In the first Cabinet meeting of the year, there were few new faces around the table as the "big four" of Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit Secretary David Davis all remained in place.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Business Secretary Greg Clark and Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom also remained in post following widespread speculation that Mrs May would demote them.
Tuesday's shake-up of more junior Government posts is seen as an opportunity to identify future party stars and regain control.
On Monday, the PM's reshuffle plans were derailed as Education Secretary Justine Greening rejected the work and pensions role and quit the Cabinet and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt apparently refused to budge after turning down the business role.
Ms Greening said she thought it was the "right thing to do" to quit government rather than take the role at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Mrs May was facing calls on Tuesday to be more courageous in bringing about change and diversity to refresh the look of the Government.
Tory grandee Sir Nicholas Soames joined the calls for a "major improvement" on Twitter.
Monday's bungled cabinet reshuffle was underlined by the Tory press team wrongly announcing Mr Grayling as the party's new chairman only for Brandon Lewis to be appointed an hour later.
However, more negativity for Mrs May came as, outside of Cabinet, Toby Young quit his recently appointed role with the universities regulator.
His resignation came a day after the prime minister had defended the journalist and free school supporter in the role amid doubts over his lack of education experience and criticism of past comments on social media.
Despite widespread criticism of the Cabinet shake-up, newly-appointed Tory chairman Brandon Lewis insisted the party is "not quite" in a mess.
Mr Lewis told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What we have seen yesterday is a real influx of new talent, not just my position itself, obviously."
Pressed on whether the party is in a mess, Mr Lewis replied "not quite" but admitted there was a "job of work" to be done.