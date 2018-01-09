Cabinet reshuffle: Mark Garnier fired weeks after sex toy investigation

Theresa May has sacked a number of middle-ranking ministers including an MP at the centre of a sex-toy storm as she continues her reshuffle.

The prime minister was under pressure after a blundering Monday saw her judgement and ability to wield power brought into question.

Despite widespread criticism of the shake-up, newly-appointed Tory chairman Brandon Lewis insisted the party is "not quite" in a mess but admitted there was a "job of work" to be done.

Conservative MP Mark Garnier lost his job as trade minister, tweeting that he was "very sad" to lose his post.

Last month, an investigation found Mr Garnier did not breach ministerial code over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female member of staff, including asking her to buy a sex toy.

After the conclusion of a Cabinet Office investigation into the allegations, Mrs May said that "a line should be drawn under the issue" and on Tuesday No 10 sources insisted the incident had nothing to do with his departure.