Thousands forced to wait more than four hours in Scottish hospitals, statistics show

Thousands of patients in Scotland were forced to wait more than four hours in accident and emergency wards over the festive period, official statistics show. Around 5,600 patients waited beyond the targeted four-hour period to be admitted, transferred or discharged after reporting to the hospitals between Christmas Day and Hogmanay. The Scottish Government expects NHS Scotland to ensure 95% of patients are seen within the time frame but official statistics released on Tuesday show just 78% were during the period.

A total of 272 patients were forced to wait 12 hours to be seen, with more than half of these patients attending NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian hospitals. NHS Forth Valley was the poorest performing health board with just 57.3% of patients dealt with within four hours. The national result is a significant decline on the same comparable week in the previous year when 92.5% of patients were dealt with by the targeted time. NHS Scotland figures and the health secretary, Shona Robison, pointed to an increase in flu as part of the reason for the poor results.

