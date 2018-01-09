Weather: Skies will be largely cloudy and grey for most today

Skies will be largely cloudy and grey for most on Tuesday with extensive hill fog.

There could be a few spots of drizzle where the cloud thickens, or even snow grains over hills, but most places should stay dry at first.

Some brighter spells are possible across western parts through the day.

Rain will edge into western parts through the late afternoon and early evening with freshening winds.

Top temperature 10 Celsius (50 F).