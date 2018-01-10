Cancer patients face treatment delays due to hospital staff shortages, doctor warns

Cancer patients could be hit with delays for treatment over shortages of hospital staff, according to a leading doctor.

A memo, circulated to staff at Churchill Hospital in Oxford and leaked to the press, warned the number of chemotherapy cycles offered to terminally ill patients would need to be cut because there are too few staff trained to deal with medication.

"Currently we are down approximately 40 per cent on the establishment of nurses on DTU [day treatment unit] and as a consequence we are having to delay chemotherapy patients' starting times to 4 weeks," Dr Andrew Weaver, head of chemotherapy for Oxford University Hospitals trust, wrote to staff.

According to The Times, the memo also suggested cutting back on treatment to alleviate symptoms for cancer patients, in some cases from six cycles to four.

"I know that many of us will find it difficult to accept these changes but the bottom line is that the current situation with limited numbers of staff is unsustainable," he reportedly wrote