Catherine Deneuve says men are being 'unfairly' targeted by sexual misconduct claims

Actress Catherine Deneuve has denounced the backlash following the Harvey Weinstein scandal and said that men should be free to "pester" women.

The Oscar-nominated film star, 74, is one of 100 prominent French women to sign an open letter criticising "denunciation" campaigns like the #MeToo movement, warning of a "Puritanism" that is fuelled by a "hatred of men".

The letter, published in French newspaper Le Monde, said: "We defend a right to pester, which is vital to sexual freedom."

The letter, also signed by actress Christine Boisson, former porn star and talk show host Brigitte Lahaie and writer Catherine Millet, said: "Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone's knee or try to steal a kiss.

"Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or clumsily, is not - and nor is men being gentlemanly a chauvinist attack," it continued.

"As women we do not recognise ourselves in this feminism, which beyond denouncing the abuse of power, takes on a hatred of men and of sexuality."