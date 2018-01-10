Tsunami warning in place after magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes in the Caribbean Sea

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.

There are no early reports of damage on land, but the US National Tsunami Warning Centre warned of tsunami dangers in Puerto Rico, Jamaica, other islands and the coast of Central America.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, with the tremor occurring six miles below the surface.

The quake struck in the sea on Tuesday night about 125 miles north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras, and 188 miles southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands.

