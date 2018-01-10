Frosty and foggy overnight

A freezing cold night - with patchy frost and misty low cloud and fog. The fog will become widespread and will thicken up to give poor visibility and a chance of travel disruption through tomorrow morning. Grey and gloomy skies for many - the misty low cloud will produce some drizzly rain in East Anglia and the south-east. Brighter skies developing for Scotland and western England into west Wales. Feeling colder than today - more so with misty low cloud and grey sky.