Hammond and Davis should expect strong headwinds from Berlin during pursuit of bespoke Brexit deal

When British students are taught the history of their country in the 19th Century, the theme is ‘Splendid Isolation’. The same lesson on the continent comes under the heading ‘Perfidious Albion’. Britian’s century of standing aloof from Europe’s affairs is seen abroad as a time of ‘divide and rule’, and it has left them suspicious of British policy ever since.

It is in this context that the EU27 resolved that - whatever else came to pass during the Brexit negotiations - divide and rule was not going to work. They would speak as one through Michel Barnier and the Commission, attempts to split off a country here, a small group there would not work.

And they have stuck to that ever since June 2016, but London has not given up trying. This morning in a joint letter to a major German newspaper, Philip Hammond and David Davis have appealed directly to German public opinion to allow the UK a special deal on Financial Services post-Brexit. And this just a day after Michel Barnier explicitly ruled out any sort of special deal for the City of London.

It will be seen in European capitals as classic divide and rule, and I suspect it will have a negligible chance of success. Even if Berlin bought British arguments that the City is great asset for Europe as a whole, and that it is important to keep the London markets fully engaged with those on the continent to avoid another 2008-style crisis (which they don’t), their overriding priority remains the integrity of the single market and EU unity.