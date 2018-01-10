Man describes his harrowing rescue of young child in California mudslides

A man has described the moment he and a firefighter rescued a baby trapped in a mudslide that destroyed his own home in California.

Berkeley Johnson and his wife Karen were inside their home at 3am on Tuesday morning when a mudslide came crashing down though his street in Montecito, north west of Los Angeles.

"I heard the rumbling of the rocks and I looked up and the river and the trees were coming down like 'choom, choom, choom'," an emotional Mr Johnson told NBC.

He ran into the house until the flooding had subsided before he and his wife climbed onto the roof of their home to survey the damage.

"It just took everything out," he said.

Mr Johnson said he and team of firefighters who arrived on the scene started searching for others.