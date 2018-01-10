- ITV Report
May and Corbyn clash over NHS in first PMQs of 2018
The NHS dominated the first prime minister's questions of the year, with Jeremy Corbyn attacking Theresa May's handling of the winter health crisis.
The Labour leader cited an ITV News report on hospitals becoming so pressed for space that nurses are having to spend whole days treating patients in car parks.
She apologised to the thousands of patients who have had their operations postponed, but insisted the NHS was better funded than ever before under her government.
The questions came in the wake of increasing demands on NHS services over the winter months, with reports of staff shortages, lack of bed space and delays getting thousands of patients to A&E by ambulance.
Jeremy Corbyn raised the case of an 82-year-old woman who spent 13 hours on a trolley in a corridor, noting she arrived at hospital three hours after dialling 999.
He said this is not an "isolated" case, adding: "Does the Prime Minister really believe the NHS is better prepared than ever for the crisis it's now going through?"
May offered to examine the case, adding: "Week in and week out, in the run-up to Christmas and now today, what (Mr Corbyn) is doing is giving the impression of a National Health Service that is failing everybody that goes to use the NHS.
"The reality in our NHS is that we are seeing 2.9 million more people now going to accident and emergency, over 2 million more operations taking place each year.
"Our National Health Service is something we should be proud of and that's why it's a first-class."
Here are some of the other talking points from 2018's first PMQs.
- 'Too weak to sack Jeremy Hunt'
Corbyn made repeated digs at Theresa May's supposed inability to sack health secretary Jeremy Hunt.
This was in reference to reports that May wanted to move him to the business secretary role in her recent reshuffle, with Hunt "persuading" the prime minister to keep him in health.
"The health secretary, during his occupation of her office to keep his job said he won't abandon the ship," said Corbyn.
"Isn't that an admission that under his captaincy the ship is indeed sinking?"
The health secretary looked unamused from the front benches.
- May's awkward Angela Rayner gaffe
Problems with the NHS were not the only thing Theresa May had to apologise for during PMQs.
Angela Rayner's absence from the Labour benches was brought up by Theresa May during an attack on Labour's economic credibility, as the prime minister noted she was "not in her place on the front bench today".
This quickly backfired, as the prime minister was informed the shadow education secretary was undergoing medical treatment.
"I did not realise the shadow education secretary was herself undergoing medical treatment, I apologise unreservedly for that comment," May said.
- May stands firm on cancer treatments
The prime minister was asked to apologise for another health related story - this time a report that cancer patients could be hit with delays for treatment over shortages of specialist staff.
Luciana Berger who posed the question did not get the apology she asked for, as May stood firm on the government's record on cancer treatment.
"The trust has made clear no plans to delay start of chemotherapy treatment or to reduce the number of chemotherapy cycles given to cancer patients."
The past three years have seen the highest cancer survival rates ever she added.
- Remainers' naughty corner
One journalist noted a 'naughty corner' for EU rebels may be forming on the Tory back benches. This was not denied by one remainer MP.