May and Corbyn clash over NHS in first PMQs of 2018

The NHS dominated the first prime minister's questions of the year, with Jeremy Corbyn attacking Theresa May's handling of the winter health crisis.

The Labour leader cited an ITV News report on hospitals becoming so pressed for space that nurses are having to spend whole days treating patients in car parks.

She apologised to the thousands of patients who have had their operations postponed, but insisted the NHS was better funded than ever before under her government.

The questions came in the wake of increasing demands on NHS services over the winter months, with reports of staff shortages, lack of bed space and delays getting thousands of patients to A&E by ambulance.

Jeremy Corbyn raised the case of an 82-year-old woman who spent 13 hours on a trolley in a corridor, noting she arrived at hospital three hours after dialling 999.

He said this is not an "isolated" case, adding: "Does the Prime Minister really believe the NHS is better prepared than ever for the crisis it's now going through?"

May offered to examine the case, adding: "Week in and week out, in the run-up to Christmas and now today, what (Mr Corbyn) is doing is giving the impression of a National Health Service that is failing everybody that goes to use the NHS.

"The reality in our NHS is that we are seeing 2.9 million more people now going to accident and emergency, over 2 million more operations taking place each year.

"Our National Health Service is something we should be proud of and that's why it's a first-class."