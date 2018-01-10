Michael Douglas slams sexual harassment claim as 'complete lie'

Michael Douglas has denied claims he sexually harassed a woman 30 years ago, even though the matter hasn't been reported.

Actor Douglas, who is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, described taking a pre-emptive strike against the allegation.

The 73-year-old labelled the claim a "complete lie", saying his children had been "really upset" by the accusation.

In an interview with US entertainment website Deadline, Falling Down star Douglas said: "I felt the need to get ahead of this.

"It pertains to me but I'm also getting a sense of how it reflects in our culture, and what is going on today. I see it as a cautionary tale."