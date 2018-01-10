Ministers make Brexit decisions 'without full facts'
As David Davis and Philip Hammond arrive in Germany on Tuesday to schmooze business people and regional politicians to help give the UK the most costless and frictionless EU trade deal possible, some of their ministerial colleagues are uneasy that they are being asked to make major Brexit policy decisions without being given all relevant information.
In particular, members of the all-important European Union Exit and Trade Committee and its sub-committees (there are four of them) say they have not been shown the Treasury's analyses of the economic impact of "different scenarios for the future trading relationship with the EU".
One senior minister said: "How are we supposed to know what kind of Brexit is best if we aren't being provided with our own assessments of what they mean for our future prospects?"
There has been a complaint from 25 Labour MPs that the assessments are not being shown to MPs in general.
But there may be surprise, bordering on shock, that even the Prime Minister's most senior ministers are not being trusted to see what the Treasury assesses as the costs and benefits of different trading arrangements with the EU's Single Market.
"How do we know if David Davis is right to want to negotiate what he calls 'Canada plus plus plus' [named after that country's trade deal with the EU] if we can't see how its impact on the economy would compare with no trade deal at all or trying to rejoin the single market via EFTA," said another minister.
One explanation for why the ministers - who include the Prime Minister herself, the Home Secretary, the Foreign Secretary and the Brexit Secretary - are being kept in the dark is that the Treasury estimates the net costs of leaving the EU's single market as significant.
"Some might say it is pointless getting the Treasury's view," said one government member "because the Brexiteers like Johnson and Gove will dismiss it as biased rubbish and will never take it seriously".