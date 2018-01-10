Ministers make Brexit decisions 'without full facts'

As David Davis and Philip Hammond arrive in Germany on Tuesday to schmooze business people and regional politicians to help give the UK the most costless and frictionless EU trade deal possible, some of their ministerial colleagues are uneasy that they are being asked to make major Brexit policy decisions without being given all relevant information.

In particular, members of the all-important European Union Exit and Trade Committee and its sub-committees (there are four of them) say they have not been shown the Treasury's analyses of the economic impact of "different scenarios for the future trading relationship with the EU".

One senior minister said: "How are we supposed to know what kind of Brexit is best if we aren't being provided with our own assessments of what they mean for our future prospects?"

There has been a complaint from 25 Labour MPs that the assessments are not being shown to MPs in general.