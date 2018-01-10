California mudslides sparked by flash flooding leave at least 13 dead

At least 13 people have died after flash flooding caused mudslides in Southern California on Tuesday.

The rain sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that ravaged the state in December.

Helicopters were forced to rescued survivors from rooftops after trees and power lines blocked roads.

In Montecito, firefighters pulled a mud-caked 14-year-old girl from a collapsed home where she had been trapped for hours.

"I thought I was dead for a minute there," the girl told KNBC-TV before she was taken away on a stretcher.

More deaths are epected in Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos said.

Some 25 people were injured and others remain unaccounted for.

The mudslides hit in the middle of the night after a flash flood in the steep, fire-scarred Santa Ynez Mountains.

Burned-over zones are especially susceptible to destructive mudslides because scorched earth does not absorb water well and the land is easily eroded when there are no shrubs.

The torrent of mud swept away cars and destroyed several homes, with pictures posted on social media showing waist-deep debris in living rooms.