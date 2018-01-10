More than 1 million calls to Universal Credit helpline 'abandoned' in one year, figures show

The DWP described the claims as 'disingenuous'. Credit: PA

More than one million calls to the Universal Credit helpline have been abandoned without claimants getting an answer within a 12-month period, figures have revealed. Figures obtained by Labour MP Jim McMahon through a parliamentary question show that 1.3 million calls were abandoned between September 2016 and October last year. The Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government warned the number of calls going without an answer could mean many claimants were giving up trying to get through and not getting the support they need. However, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) called these claims "disingenuous", saying calls were answered on average within five minutes.

Jim McMahon warned that the number of abandoned calls may mean people were not getting the support they need. Credit: PA

But Mr McMahon said that staff were struggling to cope with the volume of calls and that claimants had to wait for lengthy periods of time to get assistance. The figures showed that more than 120,000 calls were abandoned each month in August, September and October, the highest numbers over that period. Calls to the Universal Credit helpline were answered within five minutes on average in December.

12% Percentage of calls between September 2016 and October 2017 that were abandoned.

"Everything we hear about Universal Credit suggests that it is failing in its purpose to provide help and support to vulnerable and low income claimants," Mr McMahon said. "I worry that at this busy time of year, people needing help to make ends meet - many of whom are hardworking people - won't get the support they need from the Government." In November, charges for the helpline were scrapped, after it was revealed that people could be paying up to 55p a minute for calls to fix problems with their claim.

Many claimants now apply online, the DWP said. Credit: PA