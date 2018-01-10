Prince William reveals Harry has not yet asked him to be best man

Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle might be just a few months away but he has yet to ask his brother Prince William to fulfil best man duties.

William was joking tonight with a group which included the former footballer Rio Ferdinand at a mental health charity called The Best Man Project.

While William had Harry as his best man when he married the then Catherine Middleton in 2011, it seems the task of organising the stag do and making the funniest speech of the day has yet to be assigned for the younger prince's big day.

The Duke of Cambridge also spoke about the awkward diary clash he is facing on Saturday 19 May.

He’ll be at the wedding in Windsor of his brother and Ms Markle – but he is the president of the Football Association and 19 May happens to be the date of the FA Cup final.