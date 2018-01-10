Manchester Police discover remains after a woman claims she killed a man and buried him in a garden

Remains have been found after a woman walked into a police station and claimed she had killed a man and buried him in a garden.

Searching a house on Matlock Road in Reddish, near Stockport, police found a body, believed to be male.

A 63-year-old woman told officers on Sunday a man she killed "a number of years ago" was buried there. She has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Dan Clegg of the major incident team at Greater Manchester Police said officers discovered remains which were later confirmed to be human by a forensic pathologist.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and many questions still need answers," he added.