Tim Farron: I regret saying gay sex isn't a sin

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said he regrets feeling pressurised into saying gay sex was not a sin during the 2017 general election campaign.

Mr Farron told a Christian radio station he was "foolish" to try and dodge the question when he was asked to clarify his position on the issue.

His answer during the campaign of "we are all sinners" was an attempt to deflect questions away from his faith and onto the Lib Dems' policies, Mr Farron said, but admitted it was "not right".

Mr Farron resigned as Lib Dem leader a week after the 8 June election saying he had found it impossible to reconcile the demands of the position with his faith.