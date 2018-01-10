Victims of black cab rapist John Worboys demand say over his release

Victims of black cab rapist John Worboys are demanding they help set the conditions of his release.

Some of those attacked by the 60-year-old want his movements curbed and a ban from Greater London altogether.

The decision to release Worboys after nine years in prison, announced last week, has been criticised by many of the 102 complainants.

Some of those accused the Parole Board of failing to inform them, while the Crown Prosecution Service was forced to defend its handling of the case.

Lawyers on behalf of the victims have now written to the head of the Probation Service, which is set to meet with the police on Thursday, asking for a say on the conditions of his release.