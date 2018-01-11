Angela Merkel entering final stage of make-or-break coalition talks

Angela Merkel is heading into the final day of make-or-break negotiations to determine her future as Germany's leader.

For four months Mrs Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union party have been attempting to form a coalition government.

But the only option left on the table now is to persuade her greatest rival, former head of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, to allow his social Social Democrats (SDP) to govern alongside her.

This is a solution which, according to Mrs Merkel, is what most people want.

The deadline is Friday.