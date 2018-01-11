California mudslides death toll rises to 17, with more than a dozen people still missing

At least 17 people have died as a result of Tuesday's mudslides in California, while more than a dozen remain missing, officials have said.

Rescue crews searched for survivors on Wednesday following the disaster that flattened homes and swept away cars.

Teams rescued three people, but they also discovered two more bodies, raising the death count, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. Thirteen people remain missing.

The disaster destroyed 100 houses and damaged 300 others, Santa Barbara County authorities said. Eight commercial properties were destroyed and 20 damaged.

Some 500 firefighters and other rescue workers were searching debris spread across a wide area of Montecito, a wealthy area of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles.

Helicopters were used to hoist more than 50 people to safety from roofs, where they scrambled to escape the mud or because debris had blocked roads and left them stranded.