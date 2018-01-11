Christmas: A splitting headache?

Janet and Paul are one of the couples considering their future together... or apart. Credit: ITV News / Tonight

How was your Christmas? You may well have managed to pull off the perfect family moment, living up to all the wild expectations of harmony and goodwill... but if you’re honest, you might be a little bit glad it’s all over. And if you struggled through it with a marriage on the rocks, it might have been the moment when you realised it truly IS all over. That’s why this week in January is bonanza time for divorce lawyers. So with a mounting campaign to change the laws on how our marriages break up, we decided to take a long cool look at exactly where we’re at with divorce in the UK.

Senior judges are among those campaigning for change. Credit: ITV News / Tonight

On the face of it, it seems astonishing that even though marriage has undergone unprecedented change in the last 50 years - the fundamental laws which govern how it comes to an end haven’t changed since 1973. At the moment, the only way you can get a quick divorce in England and Wales (Scotland has already changed the rules) is by blaming or being blamed for unreasonable behavior or adultery. Otherwise, you need to wait for two years and separate in the interval. It’s this element of ‘fault’ which campaigners (including many senior judges) want to remove: they argue it unnecessarily introduces conflict in an already difficult situation. There are other hurdles, too.

Anthea Turner went through a divorce in the public eye:

However you navigate it, divorce is expensive - over £500 to file a petition - and with cuts to legal aid since 2013, more and more people are trying to represent themselves in court, rather than hire a solicitor. One mother we spoke to told us trying to prepare for court was like studying for a degree. But despite all this, there are those who argue that these pressures for change undermine the institution of marriage: that it SHOULD be difficult to break it up, if not only for the sake of trying to keep families together. It raises big questions about how society now regards and respects marriage. Should it continue to be the bedrock on which that society is built? It’s one of the reasons politicians have been so reluctant to act.

Janet and Paul are one of the couples who have been to the 'Divorce Hotel':

So on Tonight, we speak to divorcing couples to get their take. We also visit a ‘Divorce Hotel’ which offers to help smooth the process; get advice from experts for those who may be about to split; and we hear from Anthea Turner, who’s gone through two divorces in the very public eye. What’s struck me most is how courageous so many of them have been in talking about something so personal - and so painful.