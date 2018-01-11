Frosty & foggy

A cold night with patchy frost and fog reforming - extensive in places and thickening up in the next few hours to give poor visibility and bringing the chance of travel disruption through the morning rush hour. Tomorrow and chilly day with grey misty low cloud and fog struggles to move away. A better chance of seeing slithers of sunshine as the cloud tries to break by the afternoon but staying cloudy for many of us. Blustery winds into the west ahead of some rain for Northern Ireland later on.