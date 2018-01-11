House of Fraser boss on plans to build 'partnerships' with landlords to reduce property rents

In the run up to Christmas House of Fraser saw sales fall in store and online - on the face of it a terrible set of results.

This morning the company’s chief executive, Alex Williamson, told me that every one of 59 department stores is making money and that the company’s Chinese owners, Sanpower, are “absolutely committed” to the business.

That said, the current situation is not sustainable. Williamson revealed that he wants to cut House of Fraser’s property costs by a whopping 30% in next five to ten years.

He’s asking landlords to reduce rent and floor space and it’s not yet clear if that will mean store closures.