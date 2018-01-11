Lovers on the run: Couple filmed embracing after high speed police chase

A man and a woman who led the police on a high speed chase in Arizona were seen embracing and kissing moments before getting arrested.

Footage captured by helicopter showed the couple speeding the wrong way down a motorway, before smashing through a fence and eventually crashing the car into a ditch.

After getting out of the vehicle they split up to try and lose the police, but end up back together as the police close in.

They embrace and steal a final kiss before surrendering to the police, who arrest them.

Police initially tried to pull them over as the silver SUV they were driving was reported to be stolen, according to 12 News.