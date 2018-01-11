Theresa May will unveil 25-year plan to eradicate plastic litter

The 5p charge for plastic carrier bags will be extended. Credit: PA

Theresa May will pledge to end all avoidable plastic waste within a quarter of a century as part of the Government's long-term plan for the environment. The prime minister will urge supermarkets to introduce "plastic-free" aisles, where shoppers can pick up products which are not packaged in plastic. The 5p charge for plastic carrier bags will be extended to all retailers in England, closing the Government's loophole excluding smaller shops, while taxes and charges on single-use items such as takeaway containers will be considered. In a speech on Thursday, May will say the problem of plastic waste, much of which ends up as damaging pollution in the seas, is "one of the great environmental scourges of our time."

May: "In years to come, I think people will be shocked at how today we allow so much plastic to be produced needlessly." Credit: PA

"We look back in horror at some of the damage done to our environment in the past and wonder how anyone could have thought that, for example, dumping toxic chemicals, untreated, into rivers was ever the right thing to do," May will say. "In years to come, I think people will be shocked at how today we allow so much plastic to be produced needlessly. In the UK alone, the amount of single-use plastic wasted every year would fill 1,000 Royal Albert Halls." She will pledge the UK will show global leadership on the issue, taking action at every stage of the production and consumption of plastic. Meanwhile plans to help more children engage with the environment will include £10 million for school scheme to create grounds that allow youngsters to learn more about the natural world.