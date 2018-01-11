Brexit: Nigel Farage suggests holding second EU referendum to 'kill off' Remainers

The former Ukip leader suggested a fresh vote would put an end to "whinging and whining" by opponents of Brexit such as Tony Blair, Nick Clegg and Lord Adonis.

Mr Farage, speaking on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, said a second referendum would "kill it [the issue] off for a generation".

"Maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership," he said.

"I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation.

"The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round. And we may just finish the whole thing off. And Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."

The former Ukip leader went on to predict that the Leave campaign would win by a greater margin if the vote were to be held again.

Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted a second referendum would be a betrayal of voters and would also lead to a bad deal in exit talks.

But former PM Mr Blair, the Liberal Democrats and other leading Remain campaigners argue voters should be given a say once Brexit negotiations are finalised.