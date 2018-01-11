- ITV Report
Paris Ritz hotel robbed, thieves make off with jewellery worth millions of pounds
Thieves have carried out a dramatic heist at the Ritz hotel in Paris, making off with jewellery reportedly worth millions of pounds.
Five robbers, some of them armed, entered the luxury hotel and stole goods worth "an important sum," French police said.
The French TV station BFM said that 4.7 million euros (£4.16m) worth of jewels were taken.
A police spokesman said that no one was injured in the robbery at about 6.30pm on Wednesday. He said that three robbers were arrested and the other two got away.
The officer would not confirm reports that jewels were stolen from a hotel shop or that the robbers had hatchets.
Speaking to Sky News, a witness said they heard gunfire and recalled seeing a man wearing a ski mask and carrying an axe.
"Immediately the bartender closed and locked the door and corralled everyone to the back kitchen area of the bar,” he said.
"We heard at least 10 rounds of gunfire so everyone dove behind the bar where we stayed there for about six minutes.
"We heard shouting and screaming from right outside the door."