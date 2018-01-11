Tesco reports record Christmas sales leap over festive period

Supermarket giant Tesco has emerged as a festive winner reporting a steep rise in sales over the Christmas trading period.

Other retailers Waitrose and John Lewis also reported an increase over the critical trading period but Marks and Spencer reported "mixed" results with disappointing clothing and food sales.

Tesco said UK like-for-like seasonal sales rose by 1.9% with "record sales and volumes" in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Day.

This helped Tesco notch up a 2.3% rise in third quarter comparable sales.

The retailer saw its biggest ever sales week in the UK over Christmas, with 58 million customer transactions and 770,000 online grocery deliveries in one week.

Chief executive Dave Lewis said: "We have continued to outperform the market throughout this period, particularly in fresh food.

"Our trading momentum accelerated across the third quarter and into December, with the four weeks leading up to Christmas Day delivering record sales and volumes in the UK."