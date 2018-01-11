Two pilots fired for fighting in the cockpit mid-flight

Two pilots have been sacked by an Indian airline after they were reportedly involved in a midair cockpit fight on New Year's Day.

The male pilot of the London to Mumbai flight allegedly slapped his female co-pilot mid-flight.

After an investigation, Jet Airways said in a statement it "has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect."

The company has released no further details. Indian media reports have said that the pilot and co-pilot argued in the cockpit.

After being slapped, the co-pilot reportedly emerged crying from the cockpit and for a time refused to return.

Airline officials did not immediately reply to requests for comments.

The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.