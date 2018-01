Thursday will be a largely dry day, aside from some patchy rain in the east and southeast, but even here most places will remain dry.

The early morning fog will gradually lift, but will perhaps linger all day in some spots, where it will remain cold.

It will be rather cloudy for most parts of the UK with the best of the sunshine in the northwest. It will be a little cooler today with a high of 8 or 9 Celsius (46 or 48F).