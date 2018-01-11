- ITV Report
YouTube cuts business ties to shamed vlogger Logan Paul
YouTube has cut shamed vlogger Logan Paul from its top-tier ad platform, essentially cutting business ties after global backlash against one of his posts which appeared to show the body of a suicide victim.
The 22-year-old has been removed from its Preferred Programme - which allows compaies to sell adverts on its top five per cent of content creators - as well as putting some original projects on hold.
Paul was widely condemned after posting a video filmed in Japan's Aokigahara Forest, which has a reputation as being a frequent site of suicides.
It showed him and his friends discovering a body.
The Google-owned firm has also faced a storm of protest over its own handling of the controversy, with many questioning why it had taken so long to take the video down - and why it was allowed to feature in 'recommended' and 'trending' lists long after people began to raise concerns.
In a series of tweets, the company responded by announcing it was making changes which would prevent such a video from being shared in future.
The thread began with a post which read: "Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently.
"You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on."
It continued: "We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences."
Paul himself has posted a written apology to Twitter, claiming his intention was to "raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention".
That was followed by a video in which he admitted there was "a lot of things" he "should have done differently", and apologised from "the bottom of [his] heart".
- If you are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or visit their website.