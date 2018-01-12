Crown Jewels hidden in a biscuit tin at Windsor Castle during the war, documentary reveals

Gems from the Crown Jewels were stored in a biscuit tin in Windsor Castle during the Second World War, according to a BBC documentary due to be screened at 8pm on Sunday.

The stones were taken to the Berkshire property by officials fearful of a Nazi invasion.

The BBC One programme about the Crown Jewels and the Queen's coronation reveals for the first time how the artefacts were stored in a deep hole following orders from King George VI.

The gems, including the Black Prince's Ruby from the Imperial State Crown, were hidden in the tin and buried under a sally port - a secret exit from the castle used in times of emergency.

The Queen, who spent much of the war at Windsor, knew the general story but did not know the details until told by royal commentator Alastair Bruce, who presents the documentary.

"What was so lovely was that the Queen had no knowledge of it. Telling her seemed strangely odd," Bruce told the Times newspaper.

He also said how "an electric set of letters" from Sir Owen Morshead, the royal librarian, to Queen Mary, the mother of George VI, shed light on the mystery.