Donald Trump slams immigrants from 's***hole countries' in Oval Office outburst

Donald Trump has questioned why America should allow more immigrants from "shithole countries" during an Oval Office meeting about revamping rules affecting entrants from Africa and Haiti, the Washington Post reports.

Trump made the remark as two senators described details a bipartisan compromise that would extend protections against deportation for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants and strengthen the border.

The senators had hoped Trump would back their agreement, ending a protracted and bitter dispute over protecting the "Dreamers."

The White House later rejected their proposal, plunging the issue back into uncertainty just eight days before a deadline that threatens a government shutdown.

During the meeting, Dick Durbin, of Illinois, the chamber's No 2 Senate Democratic leader, explained that as part of the deal, a lottery for visas that has benefited people from Africa and other nations would be ended, though there could be some other way for them to apply.

Durbin said people who had fled to the US after disasters hit their homes, in places including El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti, would be allowed to stay in the country.