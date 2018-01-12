- ITV Report
Donald Trump backs away from February visit to open US embassy building, according to report
Donald Trump will not be visiting London in February for the opening of the new embassy building, according to reports.
UK Government officials have been told by their American counterparts that the US president has gone cold on the idea, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.
Only last week Theresa May said Trump "will be coming to this country."
The prime minister extended the offer of a state visit to Trump when she became the first world leader to meet him in the White House following his inauguration last year.
The president has since reportedly backed away from the offer over fears of mass demonstrations.
The White House said it will announce details "soon" of Trump's proposed visit to the UK.
May and Trump fell out in November over his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos posted online by the deputy leader of the far-right Britain First group, Jayda Fransen.
At the time, the PM said Trump was "wrong" to retweet the videos, and the US president hit back at May on Twitter by telling her to focus on "destructive radical Islamic terrorism" in the UK, rather than on him.