Donald Trump backs away from February visit to open US embassy building, according to report

Donald Trump will not be visiting London in February for the opening of the new embassy building, according to reports.

UK Government officials have been told by their American counterparts that the US president has gone cold on the idea, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Only last week Theresa May said Trump "will be coming to this country."

The prime minister extended the offer of a state visit to Trump when she became the first world leader to meet him in the White House following his inauguration last year.