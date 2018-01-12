Government warned of public services 'crisis' as Carillion meets with creditors

The government is being urged to bring contracts from Carillion back into public control amid fears the struggling construction giant could "collapse".

The company, which is a major supplier to the government, has been holding meetings with lenders.

But it appeared there was little relief for the company, with the Press Association reporting lenders had dismissed a rescue plan proposed earlier in the week as it failed to present a solid proposition for restructuring the business.

A spokeswoman for Carillion confirmed there had been a meeting with creditors, but would not comment on reports of further talks.

Carillion has watched its share price plummet since reporting half-year losses of £1.15 billion, while a meeting on Friday was held to address the company's pensions deficit.

A collapse could be damaging as Carillion holds government contracts in the rail industry, education sector and NHS, and employs about 43,000 people across its international business.