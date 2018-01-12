Humphrys says BBC gender pay gap comments were a joke and don't represent his views on equal pay

He told ITV News that the exchange has been misrepresented and "it did not represent my views" in his first television interview since the recording of the conversation was leaked.

The veteran Today radio show presenter was caught on tape with US editor Jon Sopel seemingly criticising former China bureau chief Carrie Gracie's demands for equal pay with male editors in similar roles.

John Humphrys has insisted that his comments on the BBC gender pay gap were a "jocular exchange" with a male colleague and it's "complete rubbish" to suggest he does not believe men and women should be paid equally.

We are in the habit, Jon and I, of winding each other up and the purpose of this jokey – emphasise jokey – exchange was a bit of mutual mickey-taking and that is all it was…If people took a different message from it, it could only be because they didn’t appreciate that it was a joke.

Ms Gracie stepped down from her position as the BBC's China editor after publication of high earners' salaries showed she was earning considerably less than colleagues in similar roles such as Washington editor Mr Sopel.

She has said that pay for top presenter and managers is "unacceptably high" and their salaries should be reduced to allow allegedly underpaid women to be given raises.

Mr Humphrys - the BBC's highest-paid news presenter - was recorded commenting on the dispute during an off-air phone conversation with Mr Sopel as he prepared to interview him for the Today programme.

In a leaked recording of the chat, Mr Humphrys tells the US editor “the first question will be how much of your salary you are prepared to hand over to Carrie Gracie to keep her" and discussing "the other [BBC] men who are earning too much".

Mr Sopel replies: “I mean, obviously if we are talking about the scope for the greatest redistribution I’ll have to come back and say well yes Mr Humphrys, but …”

Humphrys says: “And I could save you the trouble as I could volunteer that I’ve handed over already more than you f*** earn but I’m still left with more than anybody else and that seems to me to be entirely just – something like that would do it?”

He then adds: “Oh dear God. She’s actually suggested that you should lose money – you know that don’t you?"