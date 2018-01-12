Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks talk 'fake news', gender equality and their new film 'The Post'

Although it is set in the 1970s, Steven Spielberg's new film 'The Post' grapples with themes that could not be more relevant today - press freedom, trust in government and sexism in the work place.

The story at the heart of the film is The Washington Post's decision in 1971 to publish the 'Pentagon Papers', secret government documents that revealed that the true extent of the US war in Vietnam was far greater than the government had publically acknowledged.

The decision to publish brought the paper into conflict with the administration of President Richard Nixon, and brought to prominence America's first female newspaper publisher, Kay Graham, played in the film by Meryl Streep.