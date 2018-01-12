S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Brit Award put on ebay receives bids up to £66,000

A former S Club 7 member has expressed his delight after bidding for his Brit Award has reached £66,000.

Paul Cattermole, one of the seven members of the British pop group that formed in the late 1990s, said he had put the Best Newcomer Award on ebay as there were "bills to pay".

After listing the item on January 5, bids have risen to £66,000.

"I didn't expect it to skyrocket like this. I am watching every bid very closely," he wrote on the eBay bidding page.