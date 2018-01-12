- ITV Report
-
Some glaring examples of single-use plastic in food products
- Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi
The Government has declared war on single-use plastic and Leicester is fighting back - recycling ever greater amounts.
Consumer Editor Chris Choi found some glaring examples of fruit over-packaging.
On the top of the list was a plastic tube containing three small apples from Marks and Spencer.
In a statement to ITV News the retailer said it was reviewing the product and that it was always aiming to cut packaging.
Other examples include a single lettuce coated in plastic and a coconut with plastic film wrapped around it containing a straw also wrapped in plastic available from Sainsbury's.
What are the worst examples of plastic over-packaging that you have seen? Share them to our Facebook page.