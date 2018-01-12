Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Some glaring examples of single-use plastic in food products

  • Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

The Government has declared war on single-use plastic and Leicester is fighting back - recycling ever greater amounts.

Consumer Editor Chris Choi found some glaring examples of fruit over-packaging.

On the top of the list was a plastic tube containing three small apples from Marks and Spencer.

Market trader Liam Reid couldn't believe the apples packaged in a plastic tube. Credit: ITV News

In a statement to ITV News the retailer said it was reviewing the product and that it was always aiming to cut packaging.

A single lettuce wrapped in plastic at a Leicester market. Credit: ITV News

Other examples include a single lettuce coated in plastic and a coconut with plastic film wrapped around it containing a straw also wrapped in plastic available from Sainsbury's.

A coconut covered in plastic film with an attached straw, also wrapped in plastic. Credit: ITV News

