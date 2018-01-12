Steven Seagal investigated over alleged sexual assault

Action star Steven Seagal is being investigated over an alleged sexual assault in 2005, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.

The actor, 65, has faced allegations of sexual harassment under the increased scrutiny on Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

On Friday a spokeswoman for the police force said a complaint is being handled by the Robbery-Homicide Division but offered no more information.

"All we can do is confirm that there's an open investigation from 2005," she said, adding it is an allegation of sexual assault.