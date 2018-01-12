Teenager Bethany Walker dies from pneumonia after catching flu virus

Bethany Walker, from Applecross in the Scottish Highlands, died on Friday as three strains of flu put pressure on health services across the UK.

A mother has made an emotional tribute to her 18-year-old daughter who died last week from pneumonia after suffering from flu.

Staff have faced rising numbers of flu cases and respiratory illness, with 48 flu-related deaths in England so far this winter.

The main strains circulating continue to be flu A(H3N2), known as Aussie flu, A(H1N1), known as swine flu, and Flu B.

Ms Walker left Plockton High School in the summer of 2017 to take a gap year before studying midwifery in Aberdeen, and is understood to have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after becoming ill.

Her mother, Heather Teale, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

"Bethany, I love you to the moon and back, I always have and I always will, you were the best daughter I could have ever wished for and I will always be the proudest mum in the world," she wrote.

Meanwhile, her school said on Facebook: "It was a privilege for all of us to have taughtBethany, to have known her in her years in the school and to have maintained contact with her after she left.

"It is tragic to lose someone so young and the thoughts of the whole school and the hostel are with Bethany's family at this sad time."

It comes as waiting time performances in accident and emergency departments reached their lowest level in 14 years, with staff describing patients "dying prematurely" in their corridors before they are seen.

In Scotland, the flu rate for the first week of 2018 was four times higher than the same week last year.