Weather: a largely dry day but with the odd spot of rain

Friday will be a largely dry day, aside from the odd spot of rain through some central and eastern areas, but even here many places will remains dry.

There'll be areas of dense fog in parts of east Wales and the southwest of England first thing and some patchy fog elsewhere, all of which will gradually lift today as the breeze freshens.

Despite being a rather cloudy day, there'll be some bright or sunny spells at times, with the best of these in the west, although it will become rather breezy here in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures around 10 Celsius (50F).