Welsh town sets its sights on eliminating single-use plastic

A Welsh seaside village has already begun a drive to eliminate single-use plastic.

The Government has set out plans to stop avoidable plastic waste within 25 years, but the town of Aberporth, on Wales' west coast, wants it gone much sooner.

The first step is changing how the village shops.

Plastic straws are being phased out in favour of paper ones, and wooden clothes pegs are being promoted.

Glass bottles have already replaced plastic pints of milk in local shops - and residents are looking at ways to replace the larger plastic bottles.