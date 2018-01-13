- ITV Report
Disruption warning as Nottingham station reopens following 'arson attack'
Passengers using Nottingham train station face days of disruption after the fire-damaged hub reopened following a suspected arson attack.
The huge blaze, which took up to 60 firefighters several hours to bring under control after it broke out at 6.30 am, is believed to have been started in a toilet block, police said.
The fire soon spread to the main concourse and the roof of the Grade II listed building, which had been recently refurbished.
The station was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.
However, the blaze caused widespread travel disruption across the city and wider area's transport network.
The station reopened at 4.45 am on Saturday morning after structural engineers deemed it to be safe.
East Midlands Trains (EMT) said it expected many services to run as normal on Saturday, although some disruption will continue due to the "significant" damage caused.
Five of the station's seven platforms are in use, but there are no lifts, no step-free access and no toilets.
Passengers have been advised to check the latest travel information before setting off.
EMT said it has put alternative travel plans in place for several services, including queuing arrangements at the station for safety.
The disruption warnings come as thousands of football fans are expected to descend on the city on Saturday as Nottingham Forest play Aston Villa at home and Notts County face East Midlands rivals Lincoln City away.
EMT Managing Director Jake Kelly thanked the emergency services for their "brave and professional response" to the fire that resulted in "significant damage to the station".
"Thankfully, it appears that no-one has been injured. We will continue to support the investigation into the cause of the fire and would ask anyone who may have any information to contact British Transport Police.
"I am pleased that the emergency services and structural engineers have now confirmed it is safe to re-open the station and that we can start to resume services.
"While we will be able to run many of our normal timetabled services, there will continue to be some disruption in the next few days as a result of the fire.
"Some of our normal facilities at Nottingham station will also not be available immediately."
Head of the BTP response Supt Sandra England said: "Inquiries have been ongoing and we now have reason to believe the fire may have been started deliberately.
"Officers are working to identify anyone who may have been involved in the incident, and we are appealing for information from members of the public.
"Fortunately, we have not had any reports of injuries as a result of the fire."