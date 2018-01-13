Disruption warning as Nottingham station reopens following 'arson attack'

A firefighter tackles the blaze early on Friday morning. Credit: Twitter/Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Passengers using Nottingham train station face days of disruption after the fire-damaged hub reopened following a suspected arson attack. The huge blaze, which took up to 60 firefighters several hours to bring under control after it broke out at 6.30 am, is believed to have been started in a toilet block, police said. The fire soon spread to the main concourse and the roof of the Grade II listed building, which had been recently refurbished. The station was evacuated and there were no reported injuries. However, the blaze caused widespread travel disruption across the city and wider area's transport network. The station reopened at 4.45 am on Saturday morning after structural engineers deemed it to be safe.

Nottingham station was closed throughout Friday. Credit: PA

East Midlands Trains (EMT) said it expected many services to run as normal on Saturday, although some disruption will continue due to the "significant" damage caused. Five of the station's seven platforms are in use, but there are no lifts, no step-free access and no toilets. Passengers have been advised to check the latest travel information before setting off. EMT said it has put alternative travel plans in place for several services, including queuing arrangements at the station for safety. The disruption warnings come as thousands of football fans are expected to descend on the city on Saturday as Nottingham Forest play Aston Villa at home and Notts County face East Midlands rivals Lincoln City away.

Nottingham station was evacuated on Friday morning. Credit: PA