Four friends 'complete record Atlantic rowing crossing'

Four friends are believed to have set a new world record for rowing the Atlantic, raising more than £250,000 for mental health charities in the process.

The group, dubbed the Four Oarsmen, spent 29 days and 15 hours at sea for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, dubbed the world's toughest row, during the 3,000-mile crossing from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean

The quartet - George Biggar, Dicky Taylor, Peter Robinson and Stuart Watts - were met by emotional family and friends as they pulled their weary bodies onto dry land in English Harbour at just after 2am GMT on Saturday.