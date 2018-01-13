- ITV Report
H&M store trashed: Protesters in South Africa rampage over 'coolest monkey' advert
Protesters have stormed and trashed an H&M store in South Africa over a an advert featuring a black child model in a hoodie bearing the quote "coolest monkey in the jungle".
Local media reports an opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, urged shopping centres to evict the Swedish clothing retailer, which has apologised after an outcry in other countries.
The image of the boy in the hoodie has been removed from H&M's website and from sale after it sparked a backlash online.
Most protests were peaceful, but footage shot at the Sandton City store in Johannesburg shows protesters running through a store kicking and knocking down displays and clothing racks.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu congratulated those involved in trashing the store, saying "well done" to protesters who "physically confronted racism".
Singer The Weekend ended his association with H&M, saying that he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the image.
The Canadian, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, tweeted that he would "not be working with H&M anymore" as he was "deeply offended" by the image.
H&M in South Africa says it had removed the sweatshirt from sale.
"We have got this wrong and we are deeply sorry," a message on its website said.