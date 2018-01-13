H&M store trashed: Protesters in South Africa rampage over 'coolest monkey' advert

Protesters have stormed and trashed an H&M store in South Africa over a an advert featuring a black child model in a hoodie bearing the quote "coolest monkey in the jungle".

Local media reports an opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, urged shopping centres to evict the Swedish clothing retailer, which has apologised after an outcry in other countries.

The image of the boy in the hoodie has been removed from H&M's website and from sale after it sparked a backlash online.